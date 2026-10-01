The United Arab Emirates has launched a criminal investigation into a midair altercation between two pilots aboard a Flydubai flight to Israel that forced the aircraft to divert and land in Saudi Arabia.

UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has formed a team of public prosecutors to investigate the incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers and was travelling from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when the incident unfolded.

Co-pilot stabbed captain

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What incident occurred on the Flydubai flight to Israel? ⌵ An altercation took place in the cockpit where the co-pilot stabbed the captain, Smit Machchhar, leading the aircraft to descend rapidly and divert to Saudi Arabia. 2 Why is the UAE investigating the Flydubai flight incident? ⌵ The UAE is investigating the incident to examine possible motives behind the attack and to determine if it had connections to terrorist activity, as the aircraft is registered in the UAE. 3 How did Captain Smit Machchhar respond during the attack? ⌵ Despite being injured, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter and help restrain the co-pilot, which prevented further escalation of the situation. 4 Should passengers intervene in midair emergencies like the Flydubai incident? ⌵ While intervention can be crucial in emergencies, it is essential to assess the situation carefully, as it can be dangerous; in this case, passengers acted instinctively to prevent a potential catastrophe. 5 What health updates do we have about Captain Smit Machchhar? ⌵ Captain Machchhar is receiving medical attention in a hospital in Saudi Arabia after sustaining serious injuries and is expected to be airlifted to Dubai for further treatment.

According to reports, the co-pilot stabbed the pilot-in-command, Indian national Smit Machchhar, during the flight. The aircraft subsequently plunged around 16,000 feet, triggering a serious emergency.

Machchhar reportedly managed to unlock the cockpit door despite being injured, allowing passengers to enter and restrain the co-pilot. Another pilot from the second crew then took control of the aircraft.

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The plane was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

UAE probes motive, possible terror link The investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the motive behind the attack and whether it involved prior planning or direction.

Prosecutors will also determine whether the incident had any connection to “terrorist activity or intent”, WAM reported.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said an investigation was being launched because the aircraft is registered in the country and operates under the UAE flag.

Al Shamsi said UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction because the aircraft is UAE-registered, adding that UAE law applies to crimes committed aboard its aircraft “even if they occur outside the country’s territory”.

Netanyahu says Israel to join suspect interrogation Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had spoken with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who agreed that Israel would participate in the interrogation of the suspect.

Netanyahu also credited Machchhar and passengers aboard the flight with helping prevent a potential catastrophe.

The incident has drawn particular attention because the aircraft was operating an international route and the alleged attack took place inside the cockpit, potentially leaving the aircraft vulnerable to deliberate interference with its controls.

Passengers describe chaotic descent Passengers on the flight described the moments after the alleged attack as chaotic as the aircraft went into a steep descent.

Israeli President's Office said passengers helped restrain the co-pilot after Machchhar opened the cockpit door. One passenger, Asaf Rajuan, described the situation as one in which passengers had to react instinctively.

“We felt helpless, suspended in midair, and I didn’t know who to turn to. But it was all instinct to survive,” Rajuan said in a statement shared by Israel's presidency, according to Reuters.

Passengers from Israel, India, UAE and US The aircraft was carrying passengers from several countries. Israel's foreign ministry, as cited by Al Jazeera, said those on board included Israeli, Indian and UAE nationals.

The US State Department said four passengers on the flight were US citizens.