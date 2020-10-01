Subscribe
Home >News >World >UAE records highest daily coronavirus tally since outbreak
A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves holds a sign at Mall of the Emirates after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to reopen.

UAE records highest daily coronavirus tally since outbreak

1 min read . 10:27 AM IST Reuters

  • The United Arab Emirates saw its highest daily total of Covid-19 infections since the start of the outbreak, with 1,100 new cases
  • The UAE's nationwide tally stands at 94,190 infections and 419 deaths

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates saw on Wednesday its highest daily total of coronavirus infections since the start of the outbreak, with 1,100 new cases.

Infections in the Gulf Arab state have surged over the past two months from 164 on August 3, which authorities have blamed on people's poor adherence to social distancing measures.

The UAE's nationwide tally stands at 94,190 infections and 419 deaths, although the government does not disclose where in the seven emirates they happened.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

