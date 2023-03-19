UAE residents will pay 50% fine for general violations on World Happiness Day2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 12:53 PM IST
March 20 was declared as the International Day of Happiness by the United Nations General Assembly in July 2012 in order to recognize the importance of happiness and well-being as common aims and ambitions in the lives of people worldwide.
With an aim to know the value of happiness in one's life and create awareness around it, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness in July 2012. Since then, people celebrate the day of happiness across the world.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×