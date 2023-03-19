With an aim to know the value of happiness in one's life and create awareness around it, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness in July 2012. Since then, people celebrate the day of happiness across the world.

On this occasion, the Ras Al Khaimah Public Service Department (RAKPSD) has announced a 50% discount on fines for a limited time period of three days, that is, from 20 March to 22 March 2023, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

Residents in Ras Al Khaimah who have incurred some general violations including throwing trash in public areas, littering, smoking in non-designated areas, toll-gate violations for trucks, etc., will be offered a 50% fine discount during this time span.

In 2013, the United Nations' 193 member states commemorated the first International Day of Happiness. Two years later, it created as many as 17 Sustainable Development Goals, e.g. aim of reducing poverty, and inequality, and protecting the environment - that lead to happiness.

The theme of International Day of Happiness 2023 is ‘Be Mindful, Be Grateful, Be Kind’.

Happiness quotes to share with your loved ones

1) "Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go" - Oscar Wilde.

2) “Happiness is not in the mere possession of money; it lies in the joy of achievement, in the thrill of creative effort" - Franklin D Roosevelt.

3) “The best way to pay for a lovely moment is to enjoy it" - Richard Bach.

4) “If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things" - Albert Einstein.

5) "They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: Someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for" - Tom Bodett.

6) “The purpose of our lives is to be happy" - Dalai Lama.

7) “Happiness is a state of mind. It's just according to the way you look at things" - Walt Disney.

8) “It isn't what you have or who you are or where you are or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about it" - Dale Carnegie.