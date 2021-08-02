Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UAE rolls out Covid vaccine for children aged 3-17

UAE rolls out Covid vaccine for children aged 3-17

The health ministry said on Sunday that 78.95% of the UAE population of roughly 9 million had received one vaccine dose.
1 min read . 01:29 PM IST Reuters

The United Arab Emirates will start providing COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 3-17, the UAE government said today

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will start providing China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 3-17, the UAE government said on Twitter on Monday.

It cited the health ministry as saying the decision comes after clinical trials and extensive evaluations, without providing any details. Authorities said in June the trial would monitor the immune response of 900 children.

The Gulf Arab state, which has among the world's highest immunisation rates, was already providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12-15.

The health ministry said on Sunday that 78.95% of the UAE population of roughly 9 million had received one vaccine dose while 70.57% had been fully vaccinated.

The UAE, the region's tourism and trade hub, registered 1,519 new coronavirus infections on Sunday to take its total to 682,377 cases and 1,951 deaths. It does not provide a breakdown for each of its seven emirates.

It led Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine produced by China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm and has started manufacturing it under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42.

