UAE ruler names son crown prince of Abu Dhabi3 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:56 AM IST
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 43, is the eldest son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. He’s been groomed for leadership through his membership of the powerful Abu Dhabi Executive Council and the main national security body since 2016
The ruler of the United Arab Emirates elevated his son to crown prince of Abu Dhabi, effectively positioning him as second-in-line in the major OPEC oil exporter in a move that bypassed older and more experienced royals.
