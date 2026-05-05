UAE says defence systems intercepted missile and drone attacks from Iran

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Tuesday, May 5, that the air defense system was dealing with missile and drone attacks that were launched from Iran, claimed the Ministry of Defence. Sharing a post on X, the UAE Ministry of Defence said sounds of blasts were heard from multiple areas after the systems intercepted ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

It said, “UAE Air Defence systems are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV's.”

The UAE Disaster Management Authority urged people to remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings.

“Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates,” it said in a post.

The foreign ministry said, “These attacks constitute a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable transgression. We reserve the right to a full and legitimate response to attacks.”

Even on Monday, May 4, the Middle East country's defence ministry had detected four missiles that it said were launched from Iran across multiple locations across the country. It further informed that loud noises were reported as the defence systems intercepted the threats.

The alleged attacks from the Iranian regime comes as a ceasefire remains in place between Iran and the United States.

Meanwhile, three Indian nationals sustained injuries after drone strikes in Fujairah. India on Monday condemned the drone and missile strikes on the city. Terming the act as "unacceptable", New Delhi joined international voices in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities targeting civilian infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again India's deep-rooted ties with the United Arab Emirates. Amid renewed attacks from Iran, the prime minister expressed support for the Gulf nation.

He further emphasised the depth of the bilateral relationship, noting that "India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE" and continues to advocate for the "peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Underscoring the strategic importance of the region's maritime corridors, PM Modi highlighted that "ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security."