A fire caused by a gas explosion was put out in the capital of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, authorities said, warning the public against spreading rumors after a series of attacks targeting the Gulf country.

Civil defense teams in Abu Dhabi evacuated a building and there were no casualties, official state news agency WAM said.

The U.S. embassy sent a warning to American citizens residing in the UAE after the explosion.

“There are reports of a possible missile or drone strike having occurred over Abu Dhabi," the embassy message said, advising citizens to follow safety instructions and stay alert.

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi group has claimed three attacks on the oil exporter and Middle East business hub in recent weeks using missiles and drones. A similar attack on the UAE this month was claimed by a separate group, which is believed by analysts to be tied to Iraq-based pro-Iranian militia.

The U.S. said it was sending a warship and fighter jets to help the UAE fend off attacks.

The UAE hosts about 2,000 American troops at a base in Abu Dhabi, and the U.S. last month warned against travel to the UAE, in part due to the threat of missile and drone attacks.

