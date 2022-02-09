UAE says fire put out in Abu Dhabi, warns against spreading rumours

UAE says fire put out in Abu Dhabi, warns against spreading rumours1 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi group has claimed three attacks on the oil exporter
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi group has claimed three attacks on the oil exporter
A fire caused by a gas explosion was put out in the capital of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, authorities said, warning the public against spreading rumors after a series of attacks targeting the Gulf country.
A fire caused by a gas explosion was put out in the capital of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, authorities said, warning the public against spreading rumors after a series of attacks targeting the Gulf country.
Civil defense teams in Abu Dhabi evacuated a building and there were no casualties, official state news agency WAM said.
Civil defense teams in Abu Dhabi evacuated a building and there were no casualties, official state news agency WAM said.
The U.S. embassy sent a warning to American citizens residing in the UAE after the explosion.
The U.S. embassy sent a warning to American citizens residing in the UAE after the explosion.
“There are reports of a possible missile or drone strike having occurred over Abu Dhabi," the embassy message said, advising citizens to follow safety instructions and stay alert.
“There are reports of a possible missile or drone strike having occurred over Abu Dhabi," the embassy message said, advising citizens to follow safety instructions and stay alert.
Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi group has claimed three attacks on the oil exporter and Middle East business hub in recent weeks using missiles and drones. A similar attack on the UAE this month was claimed by a separate group, which is believed by analysts to be tied to Iraq-based pro-Iranian militia.
Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi group has claimed three attacks on the oil exporter and Middle East business hub in recent weeks using missiles and drones. A similar attack on the UAE this month was claimed by a separate group, which is believed by analysts to be tied to Iraq-based pro-Iranian militia.
The U.S. said it was sending a warship and fighter jets to help the UAE fend off attacks.
The U.S. said it was sending a warship and fighter jets to help the UAE fend off attacks.
The UAE hosts about 2,000 American troops at a base in Abu Dhabi, and the U.S. last month warned against travel to the UAE, in part due to the threat of missile and drone attacks.
The UAE hosts about 2,000 American troops at a base in Abu Dhabi, and the U.S. last month warned against travel to the UAE, in part due to the threat of missile and drone attacks.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!