UAE Says Iran Fired Two Missiles at Country as War Drags On

The United Arab Emirates said that two ballistic missiles were fired toward the country from Iran, the Islamic Republic’s first known attack on the Gulf nation since May as the wider Middle East war continues unabated.

Both missiles fell into the sea, with one of them dropping within the UAE’s territorial waters and the other outside, the country’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Residents in Dubai received a missile threat alert as the UAE said its air defense systems were dealing with the incoming projectiles. The Interior Ministry declared the situation “safe” shortly afterward.

Iran has not commented on the attack, which came after Tehran’s recent strikes against UAE-linked ships.

The last time the UAE Defense Ministry confirmed being attacked by Iran was in May, when Tehran carried out several strikes on the country.

Early in May, Iran fired 15 missiles and four drones on the UAE, which said later in the month that a drone targeting a nuclear power plant on its soil was launched from Iraq, where Iranian-backed militias are located.

Two Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. vessels were struck while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday and another was hit Friday evening, according to the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency.

A fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas used to pass through the waterway before the ongoing Iran war, which broke out when the US and Israel carried out airstrikes on the country on Feb. 28.

Traffic through Hormuz has been dramatically reduced over the past months, with Iran targeting tankers and commercial vessels. International diplomatic efforts have so far failed to defuse tensions and end a stalemate between Tehran and Washington.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.