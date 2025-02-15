Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Blue Residency Visa: The UAE has opened applications for its 10-year Blue Residency Visa, aimed at individuals who have made significant contributions to environmental protection and sustainability. This initiative highlights the nation's dedication to a greener, sustainable future while honoring those leading positive environmental change. Here's all you need to about the visa policy and who can apply.
The Blue Visa is a 10-year residency visa introduced by the UAE government to recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to environmental protection and sustainability, both within the country and globally, Gulf News stated.
Eligible applicants include scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and members of environmental organizations. Check list:
To apply, candidates must first request a nomination via the ICP platform, followed by submitting their visa application. The process involves submitting proof of accomplishments, personal details, and necessary documents. Gulf News lists the steps to submit application, check here
10-Year Residency: Ensuring long-term stability and the freedom to live and work in the UAE
Access to Resources and Networks: Opportunities to engage with top sustainability organizations and experts.
Recognition and Visibility: Membership in an elite group of environmental leaders, enhancing credibility and global recognition.
(With inputs from Gulf News, MEP Middle East)
