UAE starts 10-yr Blue Residency Visa: What is it? Who is eligible and how to apply? Key questions answered

Blue Residency Visa: The UAE has opened applications for its 10-year Blue Residency Visa, aimed at individuals who have made significant contributions to environmental protection and sustainability. This initiative highlights the nation's dedication to a greener, sustainable future while honoring those leading positive environmental change. Here's all you need to about the visa policy and who can apply.

What is the Blue Visa? The Blue Visa is a 10-year residency visa introduced by the UAE government to recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to environmental protection and sustainability, both within the country and globally, Gulf News stated.

Who can apply for UAE Blue Residency Visa? Eligible applicants include scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and members of environmental organizations. Check list:

Individuals from international organizations and companies dedicated to sustainability and environmental causes, a MEP Middle East article stated.

NGO members and association leaders actively involved in environmental initiatives.

Recipients of global awards for outstanding contributions to environmental action.

Renowned activists and researchers specializing in sustainability. How to apply for UAE Blue Residency Visa? To apply, candidates must first request a nomination via the ICP platform, followed by submitting their visa application. The process involves submitting proof of accomplishments, personal details, and necessary documents. Gulf News lists the steps to submit application, check here

Once your nomination request is approved by the ICP, you can proceed with the visa application.

If you are already a UAE resident, you must update your visa status accordingly.

Provide your full name, contact details, category, and nomination request number.

Enter your identification details, including your File Number or Unified Number.

Submit personal details such as nationality, occupation, date of birth, passport information (passport number, issue date, expiry date, and place of issue), faith, marital status, and residential address.

Upload the required documents and complete the payment for the visa service fee. What are the benefits of UAE Blue Residency Visa? 10-Year Residency: Ensuring long-term stability and the freedom to live and work in the UAE

Access to Resources and Networks: Opportunities to engage with top sustainability organizations and experts.

Recognition and Visibility: Membership in an elite group of environmental leaders, enhancing credibility and global recognition.