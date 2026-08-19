UAE suspends economic ties with Iran after Tehran allegedly fires missiles at its territory

The UAE has cut economic ties with Iran indefinitely after the latter allegedly fired two ballistic missiles at its territory.

UAE, which has been one of Tehran's main commercial partners, said it would be halting trade and financial transactions with the country until further notice in light of “escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security.”

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Iran, on its part, has denied that it targetted the UAE using its missiles.

Afra Al Hameli, Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, rejected allegations regarding the current status of economic relations between the UAE and Iran.

Al Hameli reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to dialogue, cooperation and regional integration as key to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Transactions halted amid regional escalation

Al Hameli said all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran had been suspended in light of regional escalations that threaten regional and international peace and security.

The measures will remain in place until further notice.

UAE reaffirms financial system commitment

Al Hameli said the UAE remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the international financial system and complying with international law and global standards.

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The ministry said the UAE would continue to support measures aimed at protecting regional and international financial stability.

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