UAE terms FlyDubai flight incident a ‘terrorist act’, praises pilot Smit Machchhar

The FlyDubai incident has left people shocked across the country. Amid this, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash on Friday called the alleged attack aboard the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv a “terrorist act”. He also praised the Indian captain it, who was attacked by his co-pilot during an alleged attempt to crash the aeroplane.

FlyDubai incident a ‘terrorist act’ Gargash on X said that Captain Smit Machchhar was a "true hero" and deserved "every appreciation, for in confronting a serious terrorist act and a potential disaster, he embodied the true meaning of courage and responsibility".

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What happened during the FlyDubai flight incident involving Captain Smit Machchhar? ⌵ During the FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, co-pilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar in an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft. The plane was diverted to Saudi Arabia after losing significant altitude. 2 Why is the FlyDubai incident being labeled a terrorist act? ⌵ UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash termed the attack a 'terrorist act' due to its severe implications and the potential disaster averted by Captain Machchhar's actions. 3 How did Captain Smit Machchhar manage to regain control after being stabbed? ⌵ Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Machchhar opened the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to assist in overpowering the attacker during the flight emergency. 4 What are the concerns surrounding pilot mental health checks after the FlyDubai incident? ⌵ The incident raised questions about the effectiveness of psychological evaluations for pilots, particularly regarding their mental health history and potential risks before being cleared for duty. 5 Should airline security measures be revised following the FlyDubai incident? ⌵ Yes, security experts believe the incident indicates a major security failure, suggesting a need for stricter screening processes and potentially more comprehensive measures to prevent similar attacks.

Earlier, Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, had condemned the incident as a act of terror.

Revach told news agency ANI, “First of all, I don't think that it might be a terror attack. It is a terror attack. So there's not even a question or a doubt about it. First of all, we just want to express our deepest gratitude on behalf of the State of Israel and the people of Israel. And we would like to honour the exceptional behaviour of Captain Smit Machchhar.”

“I'm sorry to say, but Israel is on high time and high alert already for 80 years. It's not something new. We are used to being threatened by a terrorist organisation,” he added.

Investigation launched Boeing Co. 737 jet carrying 174 passengers made an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport on Wednesday.

According to preliminary investigation in Saudi Arabia, an altercation broke off in the cockpit, with the co-pilot assaulting the captain. The captain was stabbed while both men were reported to be injured.

Pilots taken to UAE The two pilots were moved to the United Arab Emirates for further questioning in the matter, reported Bloomberg. It is believed that investigators are currently seeking additional information from the plane’s voice and data recorders to understand what happened during the fateful hour in the flight mid-air.

“Following medical clearance, both pilots departed Saudi Arabia for Abu Dhabi on Thursday, October 1, accompanied by the UAE security team,” reported a state-run Saudi Press Agency, as per Bloomberg.

Who was the co-pilot? Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the alleged attacker co-pilot was a Omani national.