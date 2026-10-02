UAE terms FlyDubai flight incident a ‘terrorist act’, praises pilot Smit Machchhar

The FlyDubai incident has left people shocked across the country. Amid this, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash on Friday called the alleged attack aboard the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv a “terrorist act”. He also praised the Indian captain it, who was attacked by his co-pilot during an alleged attempt to crash the aeroplane.

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FlyDubai incident a ‘terrorist act’ Gargash on X said that Captain Smit Machchhar was a "true hero" and deserved "every appreciation, for in confronting a serious terrorist act and a potential disaster, he embodied the true meaning of courage and responsibility".

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What happened during the FlyDubai flight incident involving Captain Smit Machchhar? ⌵ During the FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, co-pilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar in an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft. The plane was diverted to Saudi Arabia after losing significant altitude. 2 Why is the FlyDubai incident being labeled a terrorist act? ⌵ UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash termed the attack a 'terrorist act' due to its severe implications and the potential disaster averted by Captain Machchhar's actions. 3 How did Captain Smit Machchhar manage to regain control after being stabbed? ⌵ Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Machchhar opened the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to assist in overpowering the attacker during the flight emergency. 4 What are the concerns surrounding pilot mental health checks after the FlyDubai incident? ⌵ The incident raised questions about the effectiveness of psychological evaluations for pilots, particularly regarding their mental health history and potential risks before being cleared for duty. 5 Should airline security measures be revised following the FlyDubai incident? ⌵ Yes, security experts believe the incident indicates a major security failure, suggesting a need for stricter screening processes and potentially more comprehensive measures to prevent similar attacks.

Earlier, Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, had condemned the incident as a act of terror.

Revach told news agency ANI, “First of all, I don't think that it might be a terror attack. It is a terror attack. So there's not even a question or a doubt about it. First of all, we just want to express our deepest gratitude on behalf of the State of Israel and the people of Israel. And we would like to honour the exceptional behaviour of Captain Smit Machchhar.”

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“I'm sorry to say, but Israel is on high time and high alert already for 80 years. It's not something new. We are used to being threatened by a terrorist organisation,” he added.

Investigation launched Boeing Co. 737 jet carrying 174 passengers made an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport on Wednesday.

According to preliminary investigation in Saudi Arabia, an altercation broke off in the cockpit, with the co-pilot assaulting the captain. The captain was stabbed while both men were reported to be injured.

Pilots taken to UAE The two pilots were moved to the United Arab Emirates for further questioning in the matter, reported Bloomberg. It is believed that investigators are currently seeking additional information from the plane’s voice and data recorders to understand what happened during the fateful hour in the flight mid-air.

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“Following medical clearance, both pilots departed Saudi Arabia for Abu Dhabi on Thursday, October 1, accompanied by the UAE security team,” reported a state-run Saudi Press Agency, as per Bloomberg.

Who was the co-pilot? Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the alleged attacker co-pilot was a Omani national.

The motive behind the co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash the aircraft remains unknown.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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