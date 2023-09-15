UAE to circulate COP28 draft declaration on food security5 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:00 PM IST
In an interview, UAE’s climate change and environment minister Mariam Al Mehairi said COP28, under the UAE presidency, aims to transform food systems to ensure that it is part of national climate efforts.
DUBAI : The United Arab Emirates (UAE), the host of the UN climate change conference (COP28) this year, will circulate a draft landmark declaration for food security transition to member countries in a few days, UAE’s climate change and environment minister Mariam Al Mehairi said in an interview.