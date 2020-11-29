UAE to grant citizens $2 billion in homes, loans to mark National Day

Ahead of the country’s National Day on December 2, Abu Dhabi’s government is granting $2 billion (7.2 billion dirhams) worth of housing loans, homes and land to more than 6,100 citizens in the United Arab Emiratesh the Abu Dhabi Media Office reported on Saturday.

The government will also exempt some retirees and families of deceased citizens from mortgage repayments, the media office said on Twitter.

Retirees and families of deceased mortgagors will also be exempt from loan repayments. A total of 6,100 citizens will benefit. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 28, 2020

The package includes 3,099 plots of land, 2,000 housing loans and 601 homes, which were granted to citizens in AbuDhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, as well as home loan repayment exemptions for 381 citizens, worth AED340m.

Basheer Al Mehairbi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Society, says the Authority is carrying out the leadership’s directives to ensure good living standards for UAE citizens by providing modern and sustainable housing that meets the needs of Emirati families.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Commuinity Development, praises the leadership’s commitment to providing all means of support to ensure citizens enjoy a high quality of life, and this year’s package is an extension of all efforts to ensure a decent life for them & their families.

Citizens make up a small minority of the UAE’s predominately expatriate population. Many have suffered from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and oil price collapse has wreaked havoc on the country’s economy.





