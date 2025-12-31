UAE to withdraw remaining forces from Yemen after Saudi-backed ultimatum as Mukalla airstrike deepens Gulf rift

The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it was withdrawing its remaining forces from Yemen after Saudi Arabia backed a demand for Emirati troops to leave within 24 hours, deepening a growing rift between the two Gulf powers and major oil producers.

The announcement came hours after Saudi-led coalition forces struck Yemen’s southern port of Mukalla, targeting what Riyadh described as a UAE-linked weapons shipment—marking the most serious escalation so far in the dispute.

Saudi-led airstrike raises stakes The Saudi-led coalition said it bombed a dock in Mukalla used to receive foreign military support for Yemen’s separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC). Riyadh claimed intelligence showed containers arriving from the UAE were loaded with weapons and ammunition destined for Hadramout province.

Saudi state media said the strike caused no casualties or collateral damage. Yemeni state television, however, showed footage of black smoke rising from the port and burned vehicles in the early hours.

UAE announces end to Yemen mission In response, the UAE defence ministry said it had voluntarily ended the mission of its counterterrorism units in Yemen—the last remaining Emirati forces in the country after Abu Dhabi formally concluded its military presence in 2019.

The ministry said its presence had been limited to “specialised personnel as part of counterterrorism efforts, in coordination with relevant international partners,” adding that recent developments had prompted a comprehensive reassessment, according to state news agency WAM.

Diverging interests fuel Gulf rift Once close partners in the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have seen their interests steadily diverge in recent years.

Riyadh has accused Abu Dhabi of pressuring the STC to expand towards Saudi borders, declaring its national security a “red line.” It was Saudi Arabia’s strongest language yet in a widening falling-out with its neighbour.

While the UAE’s withdrawal may ease tensions in the short term, uncertainty remains over whether Abu Dhabi will continue supporting the STC politically or financially.

Yemen’s leadership issues ultimatum Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s Saudi-backed presidential council, accused the UAE of directing and backing the STC’s recent military escalation. He ordered Emirati forces to leave within 24 hours and announced a no-fly zone, along with a sea and ground blockade of all ports and crossings for 72 hours.

In a televised address, Alimi said it had been “definitively confirmed” that the UAE was undermining state authority through its backing of the separatists, according to Yemeni state media.

UAE denies weapons claims The UAE said it was surprised by the Saudi-led airstrike and denied that the shipments contained weapons, insisting they were destined for Emirati forces. Abu Dhabi said it was seeking a solution “that prevents escalation, based on reliable facts and existing coordination.”

Saudi officials, however, said two ships arriving from the UAE port of Fujairah over the weekend did so without coalition authorisation.

STC defies Saudi-backed orders The STC, which is seeking self-rule in southern Yemen, rejected Alimi’s orders. Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of the STC and a deputy head of the presidential council, said in a joint statement that the UAE remained a key partner in the fight against the Houthis and that the orders lacked consensus.

The STC’s recent offensive has broken years of stalemate, allowing it to claim broad control over the south, including Hadramout province, despite Saudi warnings.

International and economic implications The crisis has drawn international attention, with the US State Department confirming that Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan about tensions in Yemen and broader regional stability.

The dispute also has economic ramifications. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are both influential members of OPEC, and any sustained disagreement could complicate consensus on oil output.

Why did Saudi Arabia strike Mukalla? Saudi Arabia said coalition forces struck a dock in Mukalla after intelligence indicated that weapons and ammunition had arrived from the UAE and were destined for Yemen’s Hadramout province. The coalition accused the UAE of supplying arms to southern separatists, specifically the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which has recently launched an offensive against Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

Saudi state media said the strike caused no casualties or collateral damage, though Yemeni television broadcast images of smoke and burned vehicles near the port.

What is the deeper dispute? Saudi Arabia and the UAE were once core partners in the coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement. However, their interests in Yemen have diverged sharply in recent years.

Saudi Arabia continues to back Yemen’s internationally recognised government and views the country’s territorial integrity as critical to its national security.

The UAE has increasingly supported the Southern Transitional Council, a separatist group seeking self-rule in southern Yemen, including resource-rich areas such as Hadramout.

Riyadh has accused Abu Dhabi of pressuring and directing the STC to undermine the Yemeni state and push instability towards Saudi borders, calling this a “red line” for its national security.

Who is the Southern Transitional Council? The STC is a powerful southern Yemeni separatist group that emerged as a key actor after years of conflict. While it nominally forms part of Yemen’s presidential council, it has repeatedly clashed with Saudi-backed government forces.

Why does this matter beyond Yemen? The rift has implications far beyond the battlefield:

Regional security: Saudi Arabia and the UAE have long been central to Gulf security. Their open disagreement risks weakening coordination at a time of heightened regional tensions.

Oil markets: Both countries are major players in OPEC. Any sustained dispute could complicate efforts to maintain unity on oil production policy. Gulf stock markets fell following the escalation.

(With Reuters inputs)

