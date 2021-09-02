Abu Dhabi will remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday, September 5, said the Abu Dhabi government media office on Twitter on Thursday.

A negative PCR test remains a requirement to travel to the United Arab Emirates' capital, it said.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations and updated travel procedures, effective from Sunday, 5 September 2021. pic.twitter.com/TK12LrQjr1 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 2, 2021

All travellers must take a PCR test before flying, on arrival and then follow up tests on day 6 from green list destinations, or day 4 and 8 from non-green list countries.

Here is a lowdown on the rules:

-Before boarding to Abu Dhabi, all travellers must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure. All travellers must also take a PCR test on arrival into Abu Dhabi.

-Vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from green list destinations must take another PCR test on day 6, if staying in the emirate, without the need to quarantine.

-From other destinations, they must take PCR tests on days 4 and 8, if staying in the emirate, without the need to quarantine.

-Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors, including those exempt from vaccination, arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take further PCR tests on days 6 and 9, without the need to quarantine.

-Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from other destinations must quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day 9.

Earlier, in what came as a huge relief to Indians planning to return to Saudi Arabia after visiting India, UAE authorities announced that these people will not be asked to quarantine in a third country anymore under certain criteria.

According to a tweet from the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia, it said that the above relaxation is only for Indian nationals who have travelled to India after receiving both doses of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia will be able to return to the Kingdom directly without need for quarantine in a third country.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has made booster doses mandatory for people who were inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

“Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity," Abu Dhabi’s media office said in a tweet. Other vaccines don’t currently require booster doses.

The UAE has approved vaccines from Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc., but the country’s inoculation program -- one of the fastest globally -- has hinged on Sinopharm, which is also being produced locally.

