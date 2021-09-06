The Gulf country had suspended commercial flights from several countries including India on the advice of health authorities amid covid surge. All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation had said in April.
All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation had said in April.
Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened applications for tourist visas from all countries starting August 30.
As per the new UAE travel guidelines, tourists will need to be vaccinated with one of the Covid-19 vaccine shots approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Since scrapping arrivals from countries including India, Pakistan, and Nigeria, the UAE has been gradually easing rules on travel. The country, whose biggest cities include Abu Dhabi and Dubai, started to allow residents to return earlier this month.
The decision applies to citizens of all countries, including those arriving from previously banned nations.