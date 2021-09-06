Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kuwait to resume direct flights with India from tomorrow

Kuwait to resume direct flights with India from tomorrow

Premium
Kuwait had suspended commercial flights from several countries including India on the advice of health authorities amid Covid surge
2 min read . 10:22 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

The decision to resume flights was first announced last month, while following Covid-19 protocols, but without giving a time frame for implementation

Kuwait will resume direct commercial flights with India on Tuesday, the Gulf country's civil aviation authority said on Monday, reported news agency Reuters. 

The decision to resume flights was first announced last month, while following Covid-19 protocols, but without giving a time frame for implementation.

The Gulf country had suspended commercial flights from several countries including India on the advice of health authorities amid covid surge. All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation had said in April.

All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation had said in April. 

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened applications for tourist visas from all countries starting August 30.

As per the new UAE travel guidelines, tourists will need to be vaccinated with one of the Covid-19 vaccine shots approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since scrapping arrivals from countries including India, Pakistan, and Nigeria, the UAE has been gradually easing rules on travel. The country, whose biggest cities include Abu Dhabi and Dubai, started to allow residents to return earlier this month.

The decision applies to citizens of all countries, including those arriving from previously banned nations.

Besides, passengers arriving on tourist visas must take a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport on arrival.

The passengers also need to register their vaccination status on the government’s health app.

Travellers wishing to receive the benefits provided to those vaccinated in the UAE can register their vaccination via the ICA platform or Al Hosn application.

However, all the rules for unvaccinated passengers, including exempted categories, remain in place, as per the new UAE travel guideline.

