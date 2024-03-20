UAE updates visa exemption policy for 87 nations

Citizens from 87 nations will be allowed to enter the UAE without needing a pre-entry visa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has updated its visa exemption policy for citizens of 87 nations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the ministry of foreign affairs, citizens from 87 nations will be allowed to enter the UAE without needing a pre-entry visa.

The move is aimed at simplifying the visitation and travel process for tourists to the United Arab Emirates.

India is not among the list of visa exempted nations.

Citizens of following nations can avail the facility of ‘visa on arrival’ to visit the UAE -- Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Austria, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Barbados, Brazil, Belarus, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Honduras, Hungary, Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Nauru, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Bahamas, The Netherlands, UK, US, Ukraine, Uruguay, Vatican, Hellenic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Fiji, and Kosovo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the updated visa policy, citizens of 110 nations are required to obtain a visa prior to their arrival in the UAE. Interested individuals can consult the updated list of visa exempted nations and visa requirements on the official website of the UAE’s ministry of foreign affairs. They can also contact the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Ports Security, and Customs for additional information.

The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) citizens do not need a visa or sponsorship to enter the UAE, said the UAE Digital Government. They can present a passport issued by a GCC state or an identity card upon arrival at the UAE ports of entry, it added.

