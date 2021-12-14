1 min read.Updated: 14 Dec 2021, 11:18 PM ISTReuters
The United Arab Emirates has informed the United States that it will suspend discussions to acquire U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, a UAE official said on Tuesday, part of a $23 billion deal that also includes drones and other advanced munitions.
"Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment," the official said in a statement to Reuters, adding that discussions for the F-35 aircraft "may be re-opened in the future".