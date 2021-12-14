UAE will suspend talks with US on F-35 jets: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.11:18 PM ISTReuters
‘Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment,’ the official said in a statement to Reuters, adding that discussions for the F-35 aircraft 'may be re-opened in the future'
The United Arab Emirates has informed the United States that it will suspend discussions to acquire U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, a UAE official said on Tuesday, part of a $23 billion deal that also includes drones and other advanced munitions.
"Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment," the official said in a statement to Reuters, adding that discussions for the F-35 aircraft "may be re-opened in the future".
