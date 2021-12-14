Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  UAE will suspend talks with US on F-35 jets: Report

UAE will suspend talks with US on F-35 jets: Report

An F-35 fighter jet arrives at the Vermont Air National Guard base in South Burlington.
1 min read . 11:18 PM IST Reuters

  • ‘Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment,’ the official said in a statement to Reuters, adding that discussions for the F-35 aircraft 'may be re-opened in the future'

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The United Arab Emirates has informed the United States that it will suspend discussions to acquire U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, a UAE official said on Tuesday, part of a $23 billion deal that also includes drones and other advanced munitions.

"Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment," the official said in a statement to Reuters, adding that discussions for the F-35 aircraft "may be re-opened in the future".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

