A country in the middle east is allowing its government employees to become entrepreneurs. According to a report by The Khaleej Times, the UAE has announced that from 2nd January 2023, it will begin implementing year-long paid leave for UAE citizens working in the government sector and wishing to start their businesses and become self-employed.
A country in the middle east is allowing its government employees to become entrepreneurs. According to a report by The Khaleej Times, the UAE has announced that from 2nd January 2023, it will begin implementing year-long paid leave for UAE citizens working in the government sector and wishing to start their businesses and become self-employed.
The Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, announced that the country’s cabinet had approved this new initiative to encourage more businesses, days after the Gulf nation revealed a reformed social welfare programme for its local population.
The Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, announced that the country’s cabinet had approved this new initiative to encourage more businesses, days after the Gulf nation revealed a reformed social welfare programme for its local population.
"Today, within the Council, we decided on sabbatical leave for citizens working in the government who wish to run their own businesses. The leave lasts for a full year, with half the salary, while preserving the job. Our goal is to encourage our youth to take advantage of the huge business opportunities offered by our national economy," HH Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.
"Today, within the Council, we decided on sabbatical leave for citizens working in the government who wish to run their own businesses. The leave lasts for a full year, with half the salary, while preserving the job. Our goal is to encourage our youth to take advantage of the huge business opportunities offered by our national economy," HH Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.
“We are looking to encourage our young people to benefit from the major opportunities offered by our national economy," the UAE president said in a tweet.
“We are looking to encourage our young people to benefit from the major opportunities offered by our national economy," the UAE president said in a tweet.
As per the new rule, those who are willing to start their businesses will be paid half of their salaries for the one-year duration. The leave will be approved by the head of the federal authority the employee works for, and can be combined with unpaid leave and annual leave.
As per the new rule, those who are willing to start their businesses will be paid half of their salaries for the one-year duration. The leave will be approved by the head of the federal authority the employee works for, and can be combined with unpaid leave and annual leave.
A UAE government official told Khaleej Times that they would work to launch partnerships with business incubators and leading companies in the private sector, to build the capabilities of UAE citizens who have obtained an "entrepreneurship leave" for self-employment, and added that the government will also support them in the fields of entrepreneurship, establishing and managing companies.
A UAE government official told Khaleej Times that they would work to launch partnerships with business incubators and leading companies in the private sector, to build the capabilities of UAE citizens who have obtained an "entrepreneurship leave" for self-employment, and added that the government will also support them in the fields of entrepreneurship, establishing and managing companies.
The UAE national employees of the federal government can check the conditions and requirements for obtaining an Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment, by visiting the website of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources www.fahr.gov.ae, the Khaleej Times said in a report.
The UAE national employees of the federal government can check the conditions and requirements for obtaining an Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment, by visiting the website of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources www.fahr.gov.ae, the Khaleej Times said in a report.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.