UAE-India Business Council launched to boost bilateral trade
To boost bilateral trade between the two countries UAE and India launched UAE-India Business Council. The two nations aim to increase non-oil bilateral trade to $100 billion
Marking one year of signing of the India-UAE comprehensive free trade agreement, the two sides on Saturday established the UAE chapter of the UAE-India Business Council (UIBC) to bolster economic ties and facilitate enhancing bilateral trade and investment.
