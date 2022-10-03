UAE's new immigration laws come into effect today, See changes

The new visa rules were announced last month, which include various benefits like a 10-year expanded golden visa scheme, a five-year green residency favorable for skilled workers, and a new multiple-entry tourist visa which will allow them to stay in the country for up to 90 days.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The United Arab Emirates (UAE's) advanced visa system is set to come into effect from Monday. The new visa rules were announced last month, which include various benefits like a 10-year expanded golden visa scheme, a five-year green residency favorable for skilled workers, and a new multiple-entry tourist visa which will allow them to stay in the country for up to 90 days. These changes can have a major impact on tourists as well as those who want to work in the UAE.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The United Arab Emirates (UAE's) advanced visa system is set to come into effect from Monday. The new visa rules were announced last month, which include various benefits like a 10-year expanded golden visa scheme, a five-year green residency favorable for skilled workers, and a new multiple-entry tourist visa which will allow them to stay in the country for up to 90 days. These changes can have a major impact on tourists as well as those who want to work in the UAE.
Take a look into UAE's new immigration laws
1) Under UAE's new immigration laws, the five-year green visa will allow foreigners to sponsor themselves without any help from UAE nationals or their employers. Freelancers, skilled workers, and investors are eligible for this visa.
Take a look into UAE's new immigration laws
1) Under UAE's new immigration laws, the five-year green visa will allow foreigners to sponsor themselves without any help from UAE nationals or their employers. Freelancers, skilled workers, and investors are eligible for this visa.
2) Now, green visa holders can sponsor their family members themselves.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2) Now, green visa holders can sponsor their family members themselves.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3) If the permit for a green visa holder expires, they will be given a period of up to six months to renew it.
3) If the permit for a green visa holder expires, they will be given a period of up to six months to renew it.
4) A 10-year expanded residency is also offered under the golden visa. Investors, entrepreneurs, and individuals with exceptional talents are eligible for a golden visa.
4) A 10-year expanded residency is also offered under the golden visa. Investors, entrepreneurs, and individuals with exceptional talents are eligible for a golden visa.
5) Golden visa holders can also sponsor their family members and children.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5) Golden visa holders can also sponsor their family members and children.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
6) The family members of a golden visa holder can also stay in UAE after the holder's demise until the visa remains valid.
6) The family members of a golden visa holder can also stay in UAE after the holder's demise until the visa remains valid.
7) According to the new immigration laws, golden visa holders will also enjoy the benefit of 100% ownership of their business.