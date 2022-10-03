UAE's new immigration laws come into effect today, See changes

The United Arab Emirates (UAE's) advanced visa system is set to come into effect from Monday. The new visa rules were announced last month, which include various benefits like a 10-year expanded golden visa scheme, a five-year green residency favorable for skilled workers, and a new multiple-entry tourist visa which will allow them to stay in the country for up to 90 days. These changes can have a major impact on tourists as well as those who want to work in the UAE.

