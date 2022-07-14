UAE's premium airline Emirates rejects Heathrow demand to cut passengers

UAE's premium airline Emirates rejects Heathrow demand to cut passengers1 min read . 09:25 PM IST
The London's airport recently decided to cap the total number of departing passengers at 100,000 per day for two months through to September 11.
The London's airport recently decided to cap the total number of departing passengers at 100,000 per day for two months through to September 11.
United Arab Emirates' one of two flag carriers Emirates on 14 July rejected an order from London Heathrow for airlines to reduce passenger numbers to ease summer travel chaos sparked by staff shortages.
United Arab Emirates' one of two flag carriers Emirates on 14 July rejected an order from London Heathrow for airlines to reduce passenger numbers to ease summer travel chaos sparked by staff shortages.
"This is entirely unreasonable and unacceptable, and we reject these demands," Emirates said in a statement.
"This is entirely unreasonable and unacceptable, and we reject these demands," Emirates said in a statement.
The London's airport recently decided to cap the total number of departing passengers at 100,000 per day for two months through to September 11. It has also requested that carriers stop selling summer tickets.
The London's airport recently decided to cap the total number of departing passengers at 100,000 per day for two months through to September 11. It has also requested that carriers stop selling summer tickets.
As per details, the cap compares with the planned peak-season daily average of 104,000 passengers.
As per details, the cap compares with the planned peak-season daily average of 104,000 passengers.
The airport authority's new cap comes at a time when it is seeking to ease congestion with demand booming after the removal of pandemic restrictions.
The airport authority's new cap comes at a time when it is seeking to ease congestion with demand booming after the removal of pandemic restrictions.
ALSO READ: UAE announces $2 billion investment in India 'food parks' to ease shortages
ALSO READ: UAE announces $2 billion investment in India 'food parks' to ease shortages
Rejecting the demands, the airline added, "Their communications not only dictated the specific flights on which we should throw out paying passengers, but also threatened legal action for non-compliance."
Rejecting the demands, the airline added, "Their communications not only dictated the specific flights on which we should throw out paying passengers, but also threatened legal action for non-compliance."
Currently, Emirates operates six daily return flights between Dubai and Heathrow. It said it would be "disappointing if... any airline would want to put profit ahead (of) a safe and reliable passenger journey".
Currently, Emirates operates six daily return flights between Dubai and Heathrow. It said it would be "disappointing if... any airline would want to put profit ahead (of) a safe and reliable passenger journey".
Though British airline Virgin Atlantic came in support of the Heathrow airport's policy 'as long as action proposed does not disproportionately impact home carriers at the airport'.
Though British airline Virgin Atlantic came in support of the Heathrow airport's policy 'as long as action proposed does not disproportionately impact home carriers at the airport'.
Meanwhile, British Airways will remove a further six daily short-haul journeys in response to the cap. It has already has already axed tens of thousands of summer flights due to staff shortages. Post pandemic, airports and airlines are are struggling to recruit staff as they had slashed thousands of posts the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, British Airways will remove a further six daily short-haul journeys in response to the cap. It has already has already axed tens of thousands of summer flights due to staff shortages. Post pandemic, airports and airlines are are struggling to recruit staff as they had slashed thousands of posts the start of the pandemic.
With AFP inputs.
With AFP inputs.