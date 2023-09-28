UAW threatens to expand strike against Ford, GM, and Chrysler

There is a possibility that the UAW may expand its strike against Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler if there is no progress in negotiations.

Amid continuous negotiations between UAW and companies like Ford, General Motors, Chrysler, etc, there is a possibility that UAW can expand strike against the three in case of no serious progress on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The union did not elaborate ahead of a planned video address by UAW President Shawn Fain at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Friday. Bargaining continues at Ford, General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis.

If Fain triggers walkouts at more plants starting at noon (1600 GMT) on Friday, the UAW is expected to continue work stoppages currently underway until a new contract is ratified, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The union has already shut down one assembly plant at each of the Detroit Three, and 38 parts distribution centers at GM and Stellantis.

