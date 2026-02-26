Uber Air Taxis coming in select cities! When, where and how to book a ride on Uber App — All details here

Uber Air taxis are going to revolutionise travel experience as the ride-hailing quick commerce platform will no longer be limited to land transport. Aggressively expanding its quick commerce presence, Uber announced that it will be introducing Joby Aviation’s electric aircraft in the Uber app.

This Joby-Uber partnership will set off on its first ride in later this year. This multi-modal transportation will be launched in several cities around the world.

Dubai will be the first to see this marvel. Uber riders in New York, Los Angeles, the United Kingdom and Japan will also be able to enjoy this experience, contingent upon approval. These select cities will offer one-tap booking option.

How to book Uber Air taxis? Step 1: Riders eagerly willing to experience the thrill of travelling in Uber Air taxis, must click on the application on their mobile phones.

Step 2: Riders will be able to choose Joby aircraft option in select cities after entering their destination.

Step 3: Select Uber Air taxis and click on “Confirm booking.”

Calling it the next generation of flight, "Uber in a statement said, “With a single tap, the app seamlessly connects and books every leg of the journey – including Uber Black pickup and drop-off.” Designed for up to four passengers, this aircraft will provide riders with panoramic views of the city.

The launch of this air taxi in the United States requires the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) approval for which Joby's aircraft is in the final stage of this certification process. Aiming for successful commercial operations in the US, it has already completed more than 50,000 miles of flight tests across its fleet, Uber said.

Key details of the aircraft designed for taxi service The aircraft comes with six tilting propellers to take off vertically before transitioning into forward flight.

It can reach a speed as high as 200 mph.

It features a range of up to 100 miles on a single charge.

Social media reaction It's plan to explore air space to meet high-speed consumer demand drew strong reaction on social media. A user wrote, “Personally, this is classic $UBER. They don’t need to invent the aircraft. They just need to own the app. If $JOBY actually launches commercial service this year, Uber becomes the distribution layer for urban air mobility the same way it did for cars and food.”