A British ride-sharing client discovered that Uber charged £35,427 (around ₹32.5 lakh) on his debit card. After finishing a shift at the Buxton Inn in Manchester, England, 22-year-old Oliver Kaplan requested a car using the ride-sharing app. The chef planned to meet up with buddies at a bar four miles away.

Kaplan requested an Uber, as he does most nights on his way home from work. He claims that the app's suggested retail price was between $11 and $12. As the driver arrived, he got in the Uber, and the driver took him exactly where he was meant to be going. He arrived at his location in about 15 minutes.

The following morning, when Kaplan woke up, he had no idea that he had been charged £35,427. Kaplan then hurriedly used the app to contact Uber's customer support division to inquire about the exorbitant fee.

Kaplan reported that the number originally perplexed Uber personnel, who explained that it said the amount couldn't be collected because I had insufficient funds. Engineers from the company eventually came to the conclusion that Australia had somehow become the drop-off site.

Although it's unknown what went wrong, it's probable that a technical error led to the location changing from Witchwood, the bar in Manchester, to Witchwood, a park in Victoria, Australia. Uber was unable to take the money out of Kaplan's bank account since Kaplan didn't have the $39,317.

Kaplan would have had to pursue Uber for a return if he had that type of money. Kaplan told the South West News Service that, as a result, he might have had significant financial issues. Fortunately, Uber was quite understanding and promptly corrected the situation. However, Kaplan said it was a tense thirty minutes, to put it mildly.

As soon as the problem was brought up on Oliver's account, Uber instantly adjusted the fare, the company said in a statement to SWNS. “We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused," it added.