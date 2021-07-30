1 min read.Updated: 30 Jul 2021, 05:38 AM ISTReuters
San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Lyft Inc has also postponed its reopening to February from September
In April, Uber said it expected its employees to return to office by September 13
Uber Technologies Inc is pushing back its back-to-office date to late October globally, and all employees in the United States will have to be fully vaccinated before returning to office, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
The news comes a day after major tech companies including Twitter Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc said all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases.