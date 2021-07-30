Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Uber delays office return, makes Covid vaccination mandatory for employees

Uber delays office return, makes Covid vaccination mandatory for employees

Premium
Covid Delta variant in US: Uber Technologies Inc is pushing back its back-to-office date to late October globally
1 min read . 05:38 AM IST Reuters

  • San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Lyft Inc has also postponed its reopening to February from September
  • In April, Uber said it expected its employees to return to office by September 13

Uber Technologies Inc is pushing back its back-to-office date to late October globally, and all employees in the United States will have to be fully vaccinated before returning to office, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Uber Technologies Inc is pushing back its back-to-office date to late October globally, and all employees in the United States will have to be fully vaccinated before returning to office, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The news comes a day after major tech companies including Twitter Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc said all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The news comes a day after major tech companies including Twitter Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc said all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In April, Uber said it expected its employees to return to office by September 13.

In April, Uber said it expected its employees to return to office by September 13.

San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Lyft Inc has also postponed its reopening to February from September.

San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Lyft Inc has also postponed its reopening to February from September.

The Delta variant, which emerged in India, has quickly spread globally and now accounts for more than 80% of all U.S. coronavirus cases.

The Delta variant, which emerged in India, has quickly spread globally and now accounts for more than 80% of all U.S. coronavirus cases.

Uber's news was first reported by Business Insider earlier on Thursday.

Uber's news was first reported by Business Insider earlier on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!