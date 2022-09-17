Uber hack news: No evidence of sensitive user data loss, company claims

There is no proof that the hacker had access to critical user data, according to Uber, which stated on September 16 that all of its services were operating following what security experts are calling a catastrophic data breach. The incursion, which was likely the result of a single hacker, highlighted a social engineering-based hacking approach that is growing more and more effective: The hacker succeeded in tricking an Uber employee into disclosing their login credentials by posing as a coworker.

