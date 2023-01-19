Uber not planning any company-wide layoffs, confirms CEO Khosrowshahi in Davos

Uber not planning any company-wide layoffs, confirms CEO Khosrowshahi in Davos1 min read . 02:36 PM IST
He said that 20 per cent of the Uber's car fleet could be self driving in 12 to 15 years
Ride hailing service company Uber's chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi on Thursday said that he was not currently planning any company-wide layoffs.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi aid this in Davos on Thursday.
The rideshare and delivery company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance ‘landed a bit like a lead balloon initially,’ Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.
He said that 20 per cent of the Uber's car fleet could be self driving in 12 to 15 years, reported news agency Reuters.
Uber CEO saud that the company is intrested in talking to manufacturers about the purpose-built cars for ride share.
Uber CEO saud that the company is intrested in talking to manufacturers about the purpose-built cars for ride share.