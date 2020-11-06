Uber’s mounting losses overshadow Election win in California

The California measure sets minimum pay restrictions and gives drivers select perks, such as a health insurance stipend. Those will have an $18 million impact on adjusted earnings for Uber in 2022 compared with $91 million if the company were required to reclassify workers, according to a report by Morgan Stanley. Uber expects to raise fares by about 5% in California to help offset costs related to Prop 22, Nelson Chai, the chief financial officer, said on the conference call.