Uber says looking into 'cybersecurity incident' after report of network breach

Uber says that it is responding to 'cybersecurity incident' after report of network breach surfaced. The ride hailing company suffered a cyber attack on its internal communication software on Thursday
After report data breach by an anonymous hacker surfaced, Uber Technolgies Inc clarified that it is responding to the cyber attack. The company also took several internal communications and engineering systems offline on Thursday.
The ride-hailing company instantly came into action after its employees received a message on a workplace messaging Slack app announcing that it had suffered a data breach, reported Reuters quoting New York Times report. The message was sent by the hacker who was able to get access to other internal systems of the company.
"I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach," the message read. It also listed several internal databases that were claimed to be compromised, the report added.
Addressing the data breach that has happened in the Uber system software, the company took on to Twitter to inform about its further actions against the data breach.
"We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available," Uber said in a tweet without providing further details.
As of now, the company has asked its employees to abstain using Slack. The communication software is owned by Salesforce Inc. However, other internal systems were also inaccessible by the employees post the data breach incident.
The American company is currently operating in more than 70 countries across the world. It is also known to be one of the largest ride sharing companies in the world.
The company also came in limelight when its large number of confidential documents were leaked to Britain's Guardians Newspaper and was made available to other journalists across the globe by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIIJ). The data revealed how the company dodged the laws, misled police and regulators for its own benefits.
