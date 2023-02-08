Uber sets sights on profits in 2023 as pandemic pain eases
Uber's shares surged nearly 8% in premarket trading after Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was now focused on achieving profitability on a GAAP basis this year
Uber Technologies on Wednesday set its sights on delivering profits this year after rounding off 2022 with blow-out earnings as a surge in demand for airport and office rides helped the company rebound from pandemic lows.
