UBS CEO warns staff of business talks with 'competitor' Credit Suisse
- Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann previously spent over a decade at UBS before joining Credit Suisse in 2021 to lead its turnaround efforts.
Following an announcement the Swiss National Bank would loan Credit Suisse up to $54 billion, UBS Group CEO Ralph Hamers has cautioned his employees not to discuss business matters with their counterparts at Credit Suisse Group, following the announcement of their government-brokered combination, according to The Business Times.
