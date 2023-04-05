UBS Chairman’s top-secret prep paid off in Credit Suisse moment

UBS itself was created in a merger 25 years ago between Swiss Bank Corp. and Union Bank of Switzerland that featured grand wealth-management ambitions and fallout from trading risk. And to execute this combination, Kelleher will be able to lean on Ermotti, an executive who has been in this seat before. During his nine-year stint as UBS CEO between 2011 and 2020, Ermotti steered the group through a restructuring that moved it away from riskier business lines after it had to take a government bailout in the financial crisis. The shares still are below where they traded before that crisis.