UBS offers retention packages to Credit Suisse Asia wealth bankers, says report1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:18 AM IST
In a town hall address in Hong Kong on Friday, Iqbal Khan, UBS's president for global wealth management, also focussed on stabilising the Credit Suisse Asia team and boosting confidence, one of the two sources said
UBS promised retention packages to wealth-management staff in Asia at Credit Suisse, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the bank tries to stem a talent exodus after the takeover of its former Swiss rival.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×