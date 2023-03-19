UBS seeks $6 billion in govt guarantees for Credit Suisse takeover: Report5 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 07:07 AM IST
- UBS and Credit Suisse are racing to hammer together a deal to restore confidence in the ailing Swiss bank
UBS and Credit Suisse – the two biggest banks in Switzerland – are in takeover talks, a move long deemed unthinkable as the pair are so similar. UBS AG has asked the Swiss government to cover about $6 billion in costs if it were to buy Credit Suisse, according to a Reuters report.
