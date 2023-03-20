UBS takes over Credit Suisse: 10 things to know about this historic deal

In an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system, UBS is buying troubled rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion. The deal was “one of great breadth for the stability of international finance," said Swiss President Alain Berset as he announced it Sunday night. "An uncontrolled collapse of Credit Suisse would lead to incalculable consequences for the country and the international financial system." The Federal Reserve and Treasury Department welcomed the deal, as did the European Central Bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}