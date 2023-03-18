UBS to explore Credit Suisse deal in crisis combination2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 07:16 AM IST
Swiss officials are pushing UBS to look at various ways it could be involved with a solution for Credit Suisse, the people said, asking not to be identified describing private discussions. The deliberations are ongoing and it’s unclear whether any deal will result, the people said.
UBS Group AG is exploring an acquisition of all or parts of Credit Suisse Group AG at the urging of Swiss regulators after its smaller rival was pummeled by a crisis of confidence, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
