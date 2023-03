UBS will take over Credit Suisse, Swiss authorities said on Sunday, in a deal to combine Switzerland's top two banks designed to contain a widening crisis of confidence in global finance.

The deal includes 100 billion Swiss francs in liquidity assistance for UBS and Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse, a 167-year-old bank, has been the biggest name ensnared in market turmoil unleashed by the recent collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, forcing it to tap $54 billion in central bank funding last week.

"With the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, a solution has been found to secure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this exceptional situation," the Swiss central bank said.