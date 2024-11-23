A woman who accused mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor of "brutally raping and battering" her in a Dublin hotel penthouse was awarded nearly €250,000 ($257,000) by a civil court jury in Ireland on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The woman, identified as Nikita Hand, claimed that the December 9, 2018, assault left her severely bruised and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after a night of partying. McGregor denied the allegations, testifying that their encounter was consensual and that Hand fabricated the claims. His lawyer had labeled her a "gold digger."

After a six-hour deliberation, a jury of eight women and four men found McGregor gulty for assault, despite his denials. The fighter, once a dominant figure in the UFC, showed no reaction as the verdict was announced. He later vowed on the social media platform X to appeal the decision and the "modest award."

Outside the courthouse, Hand, visibly emotional, thanked her family, friends, jurors, and supporters for helping her throughout the ordeal. She also expressed gratitude for her daughter, who she said had given her strength during the six years since the attack. "I want to show her and every other boy and girl that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is, and justice will be served," she said.

Throughout the trial, Hand's lawyer argued that McGregor, angry after a loss in Las Vegas, took out his frustration on Hand. He described McGregor as a "coward" and urged jurors to hold him accountable for his actions.

Hand testified that McGregor, after sharing cocaine with her and a friend, sexually assaulted her despite her objections. She said she repeatedly told him "no," but he pinned her down, placed her in a chokehold, and threatened to kill her. Hand recalled being afraid for her life, fearing she would never see her daughter again. She said she eventually acquiesced to McGregor’s advances out of fear.

A paramedic who examined Hand the following day testified to the severity of her injuries, describing the bruising as unlike anything she had seen before. Medical experts confirmed that Hand had multiple injuries.

The police had investigated the matter, but prosecutors chose not to pursue charges, citing insufficient evidence. McGregor, who has consistently denied the allegations, claimed that their interaction had been athletic and vigorous but not violent. He dismissed the woman's version of events as a "full-blown lie."

McGregor's defense team argued that the jury should set aside any personal animosity toward the fighter and focus on the facts. They also presented surveillance footage showing Hand kissing McGregor's arm and appearing "happy" after leaving the hotel room, suggesting that the encounter was consensual.