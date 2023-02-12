UFO spotted over Canada, shot down under PM Justin Trudeau’s orders
The incident took place after the dramatic shoot-down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon a week earlier.
On February 11, a US fighter jet acting under Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's orders shot down an unidentified flying object (UFO) over Canada. This was the second such take-down in North American skies following the dramatic shoot-down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon a week earlier. Canadian forces in the Yukon will now recover and examine the UFO’s debris, according to Trudeau.
