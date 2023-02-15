UFOs: From grave threat to benign, US says this about china link
- Chinese spy balloon, Unidentified Flying Objects, mystery objects in the sky has been making headlines for the past week.
- The controversy began when the US allegedly shot down a Chinese Spy Balloon, and later encountered three separate incidences wherein they shot down ‘unidentified objects’, all within a span of seven days.
Three unidentified objects downed since last Friday served commercial purposes and weren’t used for spying, the Biden administration said on Tuesday. The judgment may help ease anxiety over a Chinese balloon that traversed the US before being shot down.
