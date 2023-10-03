Uganda Airlines to begin India operations with tri-weekly Entebbe-Mumbai flights

Uganda Airlines on 3 October announced the commencement of its India operations with the launch of its new direct service, connecting Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Entebbe International Airport in Uganda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The commencement of its India operations will be effective from 7 October. This flight will be operated thrice a week between the two cities and offers a direct service on its Airbus A330-800 neo aircraft.

Informing more, Uganda Airlines said that the service will offer a three-class configuration with the Business (20 seats), Premium Economy (28 seats), and Economy (210 seats). This is the first time in more than 50 years that India and Uganda will be connected by a non-stop air service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, the direct service will last approximately 5 and a half hours in each direction, which would bring unmatched convenience to people traveling between the two points for business, family, or tourism.

Commenting on the new development, Chief Commercial Officer of Uganda Airlines – Adedayo Olawuyi – said, "We are excited to introduce this, the latest addition to our network, which affirms Uganda Airlines expands travel options for our passengers. Besides convenience, we hope this route will add energy to the existing business and commercial relations between India and Uganda that date back more than a century." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Honorary Consul of Uganda – Madhusudan Agrawal – expressed his happiness. he said, “Since 2017, I have relentlessly pursued the dream of a direct flight from Mumbai to Entebbe, believing it to be the catalyst for enhanced trade, commerce, and tourism between our two nations. I am elated to witness the realization of my vision."

On 7 October, the inaugural flight UR 430 from Uganda will depart Entebbe and the return UR 431 will depart Mumbai on 8 October. The schedule has been designed to fit neatly into the existing network to meet the needs of those passengers who might wish to continue their journeys beyond Uganda.

Bookings are open and have been made convenient through the Uganda Airlines App, which allows passengers to make reservations, pay for tickets, modify itineraries, and print boarding passes. The app is available on both Google Play and Apple iStore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flights schedule for Uganda Airlines:

UG Airlines flight schedule

