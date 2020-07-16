UK accuses Russian state intelligence of trying to steal covid vaccine research

In 2016, US cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike linked APT29 to the Democratic National Committee. The Russian hackers penetrated the DNC’s servers in the summer of 2015, and maintained access to the organization’s data for about a year, according to Crowdstrike researchers. Crowdstrike CEO Sean Henry told the House Intelligence Committee in December 2017 that he had a “high degree of confidence it was the Russian Government" behind that attack.