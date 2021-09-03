OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK advisers decide against COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds

There have been reports of heart inflammation, known as myocarditis, in young people following vaccination with Pfizer's shot, though the condition is usually mild. (REUTERS)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2021, 08:25 PM IST Reuters

  • Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said on Friday it was expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to more 12- to 15-year-olds with underlying health conditions than previously, but said the benefits of vaccination for healthy children were likely small.

Britain's vaccine advisers said they were not recommending the universal vaccination of 12- to 15-year-olds against COVID-19, preferring to take a precautionary approach to assess the long-term impacts of rare heart inflammation.

